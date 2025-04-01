Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $64.31 Million Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,544 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,366 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.29% of SBA Communications worth $64,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 161.8% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

SBAC stock opened at $220.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.74. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $183.64 and a twelve month high of $252.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $211.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.98%.

In related news, VP Joshua Koenig sold 2,209 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.18, for a total transaction of $495,213.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,790.22. This trade represents a 26.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (down from $260.00) on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays increased their target price on SBA Communications from $240.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised SBA Communications to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.85.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

