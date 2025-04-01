Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $100.57 Million Position in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its holdings in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,407,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 257,637 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 2.98% of Ashland worth $100,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ASH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ashland by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,928,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,221,000 after acquiring an additional 66,530 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ashland by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,022,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,074,000 after purchasing an additional 142,121 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ashland by 0.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 827,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Ashland by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 702,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,205,000 after purchasing an additional 26,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Ashland by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 577,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,247,000 after buying an additional 184,954 shares in the last quarter. 93.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ashland Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ASH opened at $59.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.37. Ashland Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.86 and a fifty-two week high of $102.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Ashland Dividend Announcement

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.51). Ashland had a positive return on equity of 7.41% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ashland Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 1st were paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Ashland’s payout ratio is -245.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ashland news, CEO Guillermo Novo acquired 31,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.24 per share, for a total transaction of $2,010,326.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,010,326.56. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASH has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ashland from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com cut Ashland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ashland from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ashland from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ashland from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ashland currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.40.

Ashland Company Profile

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

