Clearbridge Investments LLC Cuts Holdings in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 634,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 93,516 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 2.68% of PJT Partners worth $100,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in PJT Partners by 2.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in PJT Partners by 3.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PJT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on PJT Partners from $152.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citizens Jmp lowered PJT Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group upgraded PJT Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.50.

Shares of NYSE PJT opened at $138.21 on Tuesday. PJT Partners Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.95 and a 1 year high of $190.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 0.68.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $477.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.64 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 9.00%. PJT Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PJT Partners Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.41%.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

