Clearbridge Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 318,897 Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT)

Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 318,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,121,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Reddit as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Reddit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $494,861,000. Renaissance Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reddit by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 31,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reddit by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 642,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,003,000 after buying an additional 139,135 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Reddit by 1,537,566.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 46,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,539,000 after buying an additional 46,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Reddit by 3,640.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 255,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,831,000 after buying an additional 248,499 shares during the last quarter.

Reddit Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of Reddit stock opened at $104.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.13. Reddit, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.35 and a 52 week high of $230.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Reddit ( NYSE:RDDT ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.12. Reddit had a negative return on equity of 24.71% and a negative net margin of 37.25%. On average, equities analysts expect that Reddit, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Reddit in a report on Friday, March 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Reddit from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Reddit from $105.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Reddit from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Reddit from $142.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Reddit news, CFO Andrew Vollero sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.08, for a total value of $12,408,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 499,295 shares in the company, valued at $61,952,523.60. The trade was a 16.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 124,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.36, for a total value of $15,844,602.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 583,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,316,470.40. The trade was a 17.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 589,794 shares of company stock worth $87,940,784.

Reddit Company Profile



Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

