CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 898 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.12% of Wix.com worth $14,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Wix.com by 1,383.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 124,871 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,146,000 after buying an additional 116,456 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 9,399 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in shares of Wix.com by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 51,869 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,128,000 after purchasing an additional 21,583 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Wix.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,829,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 20,528 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WIX opened at $163.38 on Tuesday. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52-week low of $117.58 and a 52-week high of $247.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.52, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $203.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.20.

Wix.com declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 27th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information services provider to buy up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have commented on WIX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Wix.com from $205.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Benchmark increased their price target on Wix.com from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Wix.com from $228.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Wix.com from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.74.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

