CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases 86,724 Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,724 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Fomento Económico Mexicano worth $29,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,228,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,716,000 after purchasing an additional 717,666 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 728,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,258,000 after buying an additional 317,887 shares during the period. Sava Infond d.o.o. bought a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 4th quarter valued at $607,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,238,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,832,000 after acquiring an additional 205,981 shares during the period. Finally, Summitry LLC boosted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 61.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE FMX opened at $97.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.87. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $81.08 and a 1 year high of $131.11.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Increases Dividend

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($1.05). Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $9.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.67 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $0.9201 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th. This is a boost from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous dividend of $0.74. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FMX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $109.00 to $97.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.95.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

