CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Makes New Investment in Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 709,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,750,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.52% of Quantum Computing at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Quantum Computing in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Quantum Computing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum Computing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Quantum Computing by 377.7% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 60,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 47,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Quantum Computing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

QUBT stock opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.73. Quantum Computing Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $27.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -27.59 and a beta of 3.26.

Quantum Computing ( NASDAQ:QUBT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

In other Quantum Computing news, insider Yuping Huang sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total transaction of $1,696,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,051,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,954,650.88. The trade was a 0.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quantum Computing Inc, an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

