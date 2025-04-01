CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Lowers Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,428 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Pentair worth $18,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,216,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,034,575,000 after acquiring an additional 148,031 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Pentair by 3.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,756,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $856,257,000 after purchasing an additional 259,922 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pentair by 0.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,999,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $389,800,000 after purchasing an additional 19,853 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Pentair by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,010,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,653,000 after purchasing an additional 7,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 888,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,390,000 after buying an additional 357,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Pentair alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PNR shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Pentair from $126.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Pentair from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Pentair from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Pentair in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Pentair from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.27.

Pentair Price Performance

PNR stock opened at $87.52 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.23. Pentair plc has a fifty-two week low of $72.63 and a fifty-two week high of $110.71.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. Pentair had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The business had revenue of $972.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 26.74%.

Pentair Profile

(Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.