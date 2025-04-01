CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Grows Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 165,305 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.10% of Illumina worth $23,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Illumina by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 196,860 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $26,295,000 after purchasing an additional 48,263 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,023,000. Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $631,000. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in Illumina by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 59,376 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $7,934,000 after acquiring an additional 32,385 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 245.7% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,182,454 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $158,011,000 after acquiring an additional 840,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ILMN. Hsbc Global Res lowered Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Illumina from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. TD Cowen cut Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.90.

Illumina stock opened at $79.34 on Tuesday. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.54 and a 52-week high of $156.66. The company has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.33, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.65 and its 200 day moving average is $126.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). Illumina had a positive return on equity of 13.37% and a negative net margin of 27.95%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

