CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $10,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 201,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,825,000 after acquiring an additional 22,272 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth $3,997,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYM stock opened at $128.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.49 and a 200-day moving average of $130.36. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.37 and a fifty-two week high of $135.10. The company has a market capitalization of $59.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.83.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

