CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Buys 6,825 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,825 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $17,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VONG. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 36,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Black Point Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Black Point Wealth Management now owns 12,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 6,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period.

Shares of VONG stock opened at $92.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.06. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $81.08 and a 12 month high of $107.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.1366 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

