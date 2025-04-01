CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires 1,220,941 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 394.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,530,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,220,941 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $31,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its position in Sony Group by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 36,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 28,852 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Sony Group during the 4th quarter valued at $6,125,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Sony Group by 311.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 157,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after buying an additional 119,362 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its position in Sony Group by 392.9% during the 4th quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 26,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 21,303 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Sony Group by 430.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 40,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 32,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SONY opened at $25.44 on Tuesday. Sony Group Co. has a 1 year low of $15.02 and a 1 year high of $25.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.68 and its 200 day moving average is $19.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $28.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.32 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 8.21%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

