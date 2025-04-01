Chicago Atlantic BDC (NASDAQ:LIEN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Chicago Atlantic BDC (NASDAQ:LIEN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07, Zacks reports. Chicago Atlantic BDC had a net margin of 32.69% and a return on equity of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $12.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.00 million.

Chicago Atlantic BDC Price Performance

NASDAQ:LIEN opened at $11.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.70. Chicago Atlantic BDC has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $13.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.92 million, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.24.

Chicago Atlantic BDC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Chicago Atlantic BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 206.06%.

Chicago Atlantic BDC Company Profile

Chicago Atlantic BDC Inc is a specialty finance company which has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Its investment objective is to maximize risk-adjusted returns on equity for its stockholders by investing primarily in direct loans to privately held middle-market companies, with a primary focus on cannabis companies.

