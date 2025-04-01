Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Mizuho Analyst Says

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Mizuho from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $137.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Stephens raised Chesapeake Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.94.

Shares of EXE opened at $111.32 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.72 and a beta of 0.53. Chesapeake Energy has a 52 week low of $81.66 and a 52 week high of $112.23.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Domenic J. Dell’osso, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $99.50 per share, with a total value of $248,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,730,577.50. The trade was a 2.37 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 58.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

