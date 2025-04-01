Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 66.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,976 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,978 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LNG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $629,197,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 195.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,200,456 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $755,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776,920 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 1,400.7% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,509,717 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $324,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409,116 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 328.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 894,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $160,885,000 after purchasing an additional 685,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,664,439 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $357,638,000 after purchasing an additional 631,787 shares during the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $202.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $248.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.79.

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 2.3 %

LNG stock opened at $231.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $51.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.32. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.88 and a 52 week high of $257.65.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $1.59. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 20.71%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director G Andrea Botta sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.51, for a total transaction of $1,975,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,934 shares in the company, valued at $7,448,852.34. The trade was a 20.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

