Chemours (NYSE:CC) Hits New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $16.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Chemours traded as low as $12.96 and last traded at $12.94, with a volume of 150034 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.53.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CC. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Chemours from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial began coverage on Chemours in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upgraded shares of Chemours from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Chemours from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Chemours in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.56.

Get Chemours alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Chemours

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chemours

Chemours Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chemours in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,392,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new position in Chemours during the fourth quarter valued at $332,000. Vision One Management Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Vision One Management Partners LP now owns 1,558,498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,339,000 after buying an additional 168,148 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Chemours by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 661,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,179,000 after acquiring an additional 158,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Chemours by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,155,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,527,000 after acquiring an additional 211,641 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.29 and its 200 day moving average is $18.18.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Chemours had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 175.44%.

Chemours Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.