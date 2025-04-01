Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) Short Interest Up 31.1% in March

Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWBHF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 168,700 shares, a growth of 31.1% from the February 28th total of 128,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 247,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Charlotte’s Web Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:CWBHF opened at $0.09 on Tuesday. Charlotte’s Web has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.12.
Charlotte’s Web Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Charlotte’s Web
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Is Now the Right Time to Invest in a Natural Gas ETF?
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Amprius Market Gets Amped Up on Growth Outlook
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- ETFs With the Best Returns of 2025: Gold and Silver Miners on Top
Receive News & Ratings for Charlotte's Web Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charlotte's Web and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.