Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) Short Interest Up 31.1% in March

Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWBHF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 168,700 shares, a growth of 31.1% from the February 28th total of 128,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 247,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Charlotte’s Web Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CWBHF opened at $0.09 on Tuesday. Charlotte’s Web has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.12.

Charlotte’s Web Company Profile

Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc is involved in the farming, manufacture, marketing, and sale of hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) wellness products. The company's products categories include hemp extract oil tinctures, such as liquid products; gummies; and capsules, CBD topical creams, and lotions, as well as products for pets under the Charlotte's Web, ReCreate, CBD Medic, CBD Clinic, and Harmony Hemp brands.

