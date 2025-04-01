Chardan Capital Begins Coverage on uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Analysts at Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Chardan Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 258.49% from the company’s previous close.

QURE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of uniQure from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of uniQure from $7.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of uniQure to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on uniQure from $12.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Leerink Partners raised their target price on shares of uniQure from $26.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, uniQure presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

QURE stock opened at $10.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $573.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.70 and a 200-day moving average of $10.86. The company has a quick ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. uniQure has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $19.18.

In other uniQure news, CFO Christian Klemt sold 10,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total value of $107,407.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 217,730 shares in the company, valued at $2,240,441.70. This trade represents a 4.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 26,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $285,978.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 571,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,111,711.60. This represents a 4.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,830 shares of company stock valued at $961,401. Company insiders own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QURE. RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in uniQure in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of uniQure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of uniQure in the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of uniQure during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of uniQure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

