CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Purchased by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $3,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,205,000 after buying an additional 3,744 shares in the last quarter. denkapparat Operations GmbH purchased a new position in CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $607,000. Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne Allianz Polska S.A. purchased a new position in CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,247,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,350,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $722,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 8,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $844,455.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,745. This trade represents a 35.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,928,670. The trade was a 1.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,889 shares of company stock worth $1,130,955. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on CF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Bank of America raised shares of CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of CF Industries from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of CF Industries from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.86.

CF Industries Price Performance

CF stock opened at $78.11 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.15. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.13 and a 12-month high of $98.25. The company has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. CF Industries had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.54%.

CF Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

