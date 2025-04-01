Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Now Covered by Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective points to a potential upside of 107.36% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Centrus Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Centrus Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Centrus Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centrus Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.40.

Centrus Energy Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NYSE LEU opened at $62.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.16. Centrus Energy has a 1-year low of $33.51 and a 1-year high of $122.95.

In other Centrus Energy news, SVP Larry B. Cutlip sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $481,240.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,154.62. This trade represents a 29.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Centrus Energy

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Centrus Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,474,000. Arcadia Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Centrus Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $433,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Centrus Energy by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 37,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 5,179 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Centrus Energy by 1,300.5% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 235,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,664,000 after purchasing an additional 218,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Centrus Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $4,703,000. 49.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

