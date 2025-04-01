Centric Wealth Management Sells 69 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Centric Wealth Management cut its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLD. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PayPay Securities Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $288.14 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $206.29 and a 1 year high of $289.45. The company has a market capitalization of $86.61 billion, a PE ratio of -30.67 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $268.42 and a 200 day moving average of $253.41.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.