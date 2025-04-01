Centric Wealth Management Sells 104,833 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Centric Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 70.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,833 shares during the quarter. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,186,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 443.2% during the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 6,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,709 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Partners in Financial Planning bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,478,000. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,194,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,661,000 after buying an additional 167,243 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTS opened at $29.24 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $28.62 and a one year high of $29.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.10.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

