Centric Wealth Management Has $2.30 Million Position in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (NASDAQ:HERD)

Centric Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (NASDAQ:HERD – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the quarter. Centric Wealth Management owned about 2.52% of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF worth $2,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HERD. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 202,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Equity Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF by 167.9% in the fourth quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 26,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 16,485 shares during the period.

Shares of HERD stock opened at $37.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.22 million, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.00. Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF has a 1 year low of $36.29 and a 1 year high of $40.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.01.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th.

The Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (HERD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds index. The fund tracks an index of five equally-weighted funds focused on companies in developed markets with high free cash flow yields. HERD was launched on May 3, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

