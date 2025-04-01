Centric Wealth Management Grows Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Centric Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 167.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,937 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 193.3% in the 4th quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 88 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. TD Cowen upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $440.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Oppenheimer restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $317.75.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.73, for a total transaction of $718,046.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,242,273.50. The trade was a 9.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.04, for a total transaction of $43,162,255.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,643,400. This trade represents a 56.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 477,228 shares of company stock worth $166,849,043 over the last ninety days. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $259.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $317.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $323.21. The company has a market cap of $833.59 billion, a PE ratio of 127.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

