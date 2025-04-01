Central Securities Co. (NYSE:CET) Shares Purchased by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Central Securities Co. (NYSE:CET – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Central Securities comprises about 1.2% of Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Central Securities worth $3,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Central Securities by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Central Securities by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 56,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Central Securities by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Central Securities by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 9,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S&CO Inc. raised its holdings in Central Securities by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 16,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. 8.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CET opened at $44.96 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.49. Central Securities Co. has a 12 month low of $40.08 and a 12 month high of $49.51.

In other Central Securities news, VP Andrew J. O’neill purchased 1,309 shares of Central Securities stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.65 per share, for a total transaction of $59,755.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,146 shares in the company, valued at $4,023,864.90. This represents a 1.51 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John C. Hill purchased 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.87 per share, with a total value of $32,109.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,348,143.04. This trade represents a 0.97 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

