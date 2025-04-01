CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,924,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,305 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.45% of CenterPoint Energy worth $92,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 11,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 13,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 40,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CNP. Evercore ISI upgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.50 target price for the company. Scotiabank raised CenterPoint Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.77.

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $36.25 on Tuesday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.41 and a twelve month high of $36.97. The stock has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.82.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 11.79%. Equities research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

