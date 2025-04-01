Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,300,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191,893 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.67% of Cencora worth $292,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cencora during the fourth quarter valued at about $478,309,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 4th quarter worth about $322,460,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Cencora by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,193,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,927,000 after purchasing an additional 338,452 shares during the period. Amundi raised its holdings in Cencora by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,338,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,385,000 after buying an additional 314,846 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Cencora by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,077,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,173,000 after buying an additional 308,773 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE COR opened at $278.17 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $254.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.53. The company has a market capitalization of $53.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.51. Cencora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.77 and a 12 month high of $280.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.23. Cencora had a return on equity of 328.62% and a net margin of 0.46%. As a group, research analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.29%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COR shares. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Cencora in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Cencora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cencora from $251.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cencora from $289.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Cencora from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cencora currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.20.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth S. Campbell sold 4,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.28, for a total transaction of $1,107,191.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,934,326.20. This represents a 21.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.06, for a total value of $520,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,241,249.24. This trade represents a 9.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,675 shares of company stock worth $8,034,778 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

