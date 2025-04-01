CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Shares Sold by Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 745.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 26,739,107 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $150,809,000 after purchasing an additional 23,576,914 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in CEMEX by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 24,233,835 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,679,000 after buying an additional 6,110,857 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,056,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of CEMEX by 123.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,441,466 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,093,000 after acquiring an additional 7,986,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Advisors US LLC lifted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 12,039,601 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,903,000 after acquiring an additional 719,735 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CX opened at $5.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.45. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $9.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.89.

CEMEX ( NYSE:CX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. CEMEX had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.78%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.0207 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. CEMEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CEMEX from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of CEMEX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of CEMEX from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.82.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

