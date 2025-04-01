Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Holdings Raised by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 100.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,003 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.10% of Celsius worth $5,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CELH. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Celsius by 19.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,381,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,317,000 after purchasing an additional 221,833 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 146.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 66,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 39,671 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Celsius by 5.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 129,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,059,000 after buying an additional 6,731 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Celsius by 35.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 181,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,702,000 after acquiring an additional 47,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Celsius in the third quarter valued at approximately $494,000. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celsius Stock Performance

Shares of CELH opened at $35.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.79. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.10 and a 52 week high of $98.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $332.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.07 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 51.89% and a net margin of 10.70%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

CELH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price target on Celsius from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Celsius from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joyce Russell sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total value of $113,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,947.82. This represents a 17.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul H. Storey sold 10,188 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $262,544.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,297 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,303.69. The trade was a 18.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Further Reading

