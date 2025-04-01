Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) Posts Earnings Results

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.13), Zacks reports.

Celcuity Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CELC opened at $10.11 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 10.36 and a current ratio of 10.35. Celcuity has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $22.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 0.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on CELC. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Celcuity in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Celcuity in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.17.

About Celcuity

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted therapies for the treatment of various solid tumors in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.

