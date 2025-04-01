Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.94.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CE. StockNews.com downgraded Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Celanese from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Celanese from $73.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Celanese from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

NYSE CE opened at $56.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Celanese has a 12 month low of $45.94 and a 12 month high of $172.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.64.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Celanese had a negative net margin of 14.81% and a positive return on equity of 12.86%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. Celanese’s payout ratio is -0.86%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 103.7% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 122.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Celanese by 739.1% during the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

