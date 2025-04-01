CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $235.50.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CDW shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CDW from $193.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of CDW from $233.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $201.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CDW Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in CDW by 4.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,197 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CDW by 18.9% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 39,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,894,000 after acquiring an additional 6,235 shares during the period. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 52,123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,795,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in CDW by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

CDW opened at $160.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.01. CDW has a 1-year low of $158.76 and a 1-year high of $263.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.07. CDW had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 5.13%. Equities analysts forecast that CDW will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.37%.

CDW announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Featured Articles

