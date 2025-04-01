Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $206.86.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CBOE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $174.00 price target (down previously from $203.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $212.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th.

In related news, EVP Dave Howson sold 11,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.01, for a total value of $2,273,526.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,230.25. The trade was a 57.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Allen Wilkinson sold 228 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.12, for a total transaction of $48,135.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,357.76. The trade was a 47.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,544 shares of company stock worth $2,380,529. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 82.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBOE opened at $226.06 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $210.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.67. Cboe Global Markets has a 52-week low of $166.13 and a 52-week high of $227.22.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.04). Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 22.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.90%.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

