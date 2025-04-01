Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Short Interest Down 18.6% in March

Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 316,400 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the February 28th total of 388,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,812,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS CRRFY opened at $2.86 on Tuesday. Carrefour has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $3.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

CRRFY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of Carrefour from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carrefour in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered Carrefour from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

Carrefour SA engages in the operation of stores that offer food and non-food products in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, club stores, and cash and carry stores; e-commerce sites; and service stations.

