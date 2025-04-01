Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Purchased by Roundview Capital LLC

Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC owned 0.05% of Carlisle Companies worth $8,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSL. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the third quarter valued at $226,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 22,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,913,000 after acquiring an additional 3,845 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1,400.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 75 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carlisle Companies news, VP Mehul Patel sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.53, for a total value of $52,579.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 815 shares in the company, valued at $285,681.95. The trade was a 15.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan R. Collins sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.24, for a total transaction of $366,702.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,724.60. The trade was a 28.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $520.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $495.00 price objective (down from $505.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on Carlisle Companies from $475.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $476.00.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $341.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $354.24 and a 200-day moving average of $401.09. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $321.93 and a 52-week high of $481.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.99.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The conglomerate reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.04. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 26.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 EPS for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.48%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Featured Stories

