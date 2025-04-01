Carl C. Icahn Purchases 2,819 Shares of CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) Stock

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 2,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.79 per share, for a total transaction of $210,833.01. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 207,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,493,122.45. This represents a 1.38 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of CVR Partners stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.80. 14,175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,551. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.76. CVR Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $62.94 and a twelve month high of $88.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.10.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter. CVR Partners had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $139.56 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.23%. CVR Partners’s payout ratio is 121.53%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CVR Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of CVR Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Chancellor Financial Group WB LP acquired a new stake in CVR Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Summit Securities Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVR Partners by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVR Partners during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Partners during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

