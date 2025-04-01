CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDO) Declares $0.18 Dividend

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 31st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1823 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 11.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st.
CareCloud Stock Performance
CareCloud stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,833. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.04. CareCloud has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $22.62.
CareCloud Company Profile
