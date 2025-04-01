CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDO) Declares $0.18 Dividend

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 31st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1823 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 11.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st.

CareCloud Stock Performance

CareCloud stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,833. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.04. CareCloud has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $22.62.

CareCloud Company Profile

CareCloud, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Medical Practice Management. The company’s portfolio of proprietary software and business services includes technology-enabled business solutions; cloud-based software; digital health services; healthcare IT professional services and staffing; and medical practice management services.

