Carclo (LON:CAR) Trading 7.2% Higher – Still a Buy?

Carclo plc (LON:CAR – Get Free Report) was up 7.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 26 ($0.34) and last traded at GBX 25.40 ($0.33). Approximately 714,052 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 231% from the average daily volume of 215,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.70 ($0.31).

Carclo Stock Up 12.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 961.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 22.92 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 28.53. The company has a market cap of £19.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 0.90.

Carclo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carclo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of injection molded plastic parts. It operates in two segments, CTP and Aerospace. The CTP segment offers value-adding engineered solutions for the life science, optical, and precision component industries. The Aerospace segment supplies systems to the manufacturing and aerospace industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carclo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carclo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.