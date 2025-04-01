Carclo (LON:CAR) Shares Up 11.4% – Still a Buy?

Carclo plc (LON:CAR – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 11.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 26.48 ($0.34) and last traded at GBX 26.40 ($0.34). 1,092,108 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 393% from the average session volume of 221,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.70 ($0.31).

Carclo Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £19.38 million, a P/E ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 22.92 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 28.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 961.23, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.33.

About Carclo

(Get Free Report)

Carclo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of injection molded plastic parts. It operates in two segments, CTP and Aerospace. The CTP segment offers value-adding engineered solutions for the life science, optical, and precision component industries. The Aerospace segment supplies systems to the manufacturing and aerospace industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carclo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carclo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.