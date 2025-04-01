Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CARA opened at $5.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.50. Cara Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.71 and a 52-week high of $11.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cara Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CARA. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $524,000. Curi RMB Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $953,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Cara Therapeutics by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 210,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 32,789 shares during the last quarter. 44.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics treatment of chronic pruritus in the United States. The company’s lead product is KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults undergoing hemodialysis.

