Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.73, but opened at $19.20. Capri shares last traded at $19.50, with a volume of 450,390 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on CPRI shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Capri from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Capri in a report on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Capri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Capri in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.92.

Capri Trading Up 1.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.33, a P/E/G ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.27). Capri had a negative net margin of 21.79% and a positive return on equity of 12.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capri

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capri in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Capri during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

