Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Purchased by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,155 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $6,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COF opened at $179.59 on Tuesday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $128.23 and a 52 week high of $210.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $190.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.47.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $10.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.46%. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.71%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. BTIG Research upgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $162.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $207.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.63.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

