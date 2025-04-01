Cannon Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:TACK)

Cannon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:TACK – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Cannon Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TACK. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,959,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 304,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,328,000 after purchasing an additional 13,671 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF by 149.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF during the fourth quarter worth $479,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TACK opened at $27.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.71 million, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 0.56. Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF has a twelve month low of $24.85 and a twelve month high of $29.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.01.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.0678 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th.

The Fairlead Tactical Sector Fund (TACK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund relies on a proprietary, technical model to actively manage a US large-cap sector rotation strategy. During periods deemed risk-off, the fund toggles the exposure to short- or long-term US Treasurys or gold TACK was launched on Mar 23, 2022 and is managed by Fairlead.

