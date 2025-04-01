Cannon Advisors Inc. Buys 2,898 Shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE)

Cannon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares comprises about 3.0% of Cannon Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Cannon Advisors Inc. owned 0.28% of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares worth $3,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 21,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagstar Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 12,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQE opened at $87.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 1.07. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a twelve month low of $81.45 and a twelve month high of $97.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.97.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Cuts Dividend

About Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a $0.0614 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th.

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

