Cannell & Spears LLC Trims Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Cannell & Spears LLC trimmed its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Spears LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY purchased a new position in S&P Global during the third quarter worth about $228,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 45,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on S&P Global from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on S&P Global from $599.00 to $608.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $590.86.

S&P Global Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $508.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $515.34 and its 200 day moving average is $510.02. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $407.69 and a 52 week high of $545.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $159.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.17, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.36. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 14.33%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.09%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

