Cannell & Spears LLC Has $946,000 Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Cannell & Spears LLC trimmed its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 79.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 96,765 shares during the period. Cannell & Spears LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 468.9% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on SLB. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Griffin Securities downgraded Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $44.00 target price (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.69.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of SLB opened at $41.83 on Tuesday. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $36.52 and a 52 week high of $55.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.47.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.24 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 12.29%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 36.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 5,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total value of $223,224.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,799.89. This represents a 15.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 26,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total value of $1,104,430.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,192,657.28. This represents a 33.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 290,772 shares of company stock valued at $12,546,660. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

