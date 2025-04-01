Cannell & Spears LLC Has $5.31 Million Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Cannell & Spears LLC reduced its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,762 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 30,452 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Spears LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $5,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Corning by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,903,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,747,402,000 after purchasing an additional 916,528 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Corning by 0.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 39,225,452 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,771,029,000 after purchasing an additional 133,214 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Corning by 3.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,983,090 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,534,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,718 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at about $490,933,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,937,981 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $234,653,000 after purchasing an additional 84,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Corning from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. StockNews.com lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Corning from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.31.

Insider Activity at Corning

In other Corning news, SVP Michael Alan Bell sold 2,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $110,162.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric S. Musser sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total value of $1,557,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 152,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,940,852.48. The trade was a 16.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corning Stock Down 0.2 %

GLW stock opened at $45.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.98. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $30.72 and a 1-year high of $55.33.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 15.10%. Analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 193.10%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

