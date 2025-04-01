Cannell & Spears LLC Has $4.46 Million Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Cannell & Spears LLC reduced its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 39.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,791 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,094 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Spears LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.2% during the third quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 1,570 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,703,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 70.0% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 493.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 6,306 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Alex S. Golten sold 5,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.25, for a total value of $3,313,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,255,506.25. This represents a 59.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Treasurer Carey Halio sold 1,545 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $624.67, for a total value of $965,115.15. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 8,192 shares in the company, valued at $5,117,296.64. This represents a 15.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,925 shares of company stock worth $12,630,683 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $546.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $606.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $572.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $170.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.37. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $387.12 and a 12 month high of $672.19.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $3.74. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.48 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 29.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $782.00 to $659.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Oppenheimer lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $720.00 to $680.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $590.60.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

