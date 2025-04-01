Cannell & Spears LLC Has $1.34 Million Holdings in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Cannell & Spears LLC decreased its holdings in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) by 96.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,136,020 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Spears LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Constellium worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Constellium by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 947,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,730,000 after purchasing an additional 124,140 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Constellium during the 4th quarter worth $1,386,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Constellium by 476.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 336,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,473,000 after acquiring an additional 278,149 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Constellium by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 17,515 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellium by 102.8% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 158,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 80,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellium has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

Shares of NYSE CSTM opened at $10.11 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Constellium SE has a 1-year low of $9.04 and a 1-year high of $23.20.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.47). Constellium had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Research analysts predict that Constellium SE will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

