Cannell & Spears LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB)

Cannell & Spears LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,080 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Spears LLC owned 0.93% of Union Bankshares worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Bankshares alerts:

Union Bankshares Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:UNB opened at $31.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.05. Union Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $37.70. The company has a market cap of $142.40 million, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Union Bankshares Announces Dividend

Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UNB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 13.09%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 74.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Union Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UNB

Union Bankshares Profile

(Free Report)

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking products and services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.